Overview of Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD

Dr. Gregory Wiggins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson South Haven Hospital, Oaklawn Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Wiggins works at Bronson Pediatric Referral Service in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.