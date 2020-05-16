See All Radiation Oncologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Gregory Willis, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Las Cruces, NM
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Willis, MD

Dr. Gregory Willis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Willis works at Cancer Treatment and Prevention Specialist Inc in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Willis' Office Locations

    Cancer Treatment and Prevention Specialist Inc
    2450 S Telshor Blvd Ste E, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 556-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan

Treatment frequency



SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    May 16, 2020
    This man is a wonderful provider, he treated my cancer, provided hope, listened and cared about ME!
    — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. Gregory Willis, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417941600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
