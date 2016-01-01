Overview

Dr. Gregory Winters, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.



Dr. Winters works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.