Dr. Gregory Wittpenn, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Wittpenn, MD
Dr. Gregory Wittpenn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wittpenn's Office Locations
New Horizons Plastic Surgery3616 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 564-3744
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had liposuction of my neck and tummy and everything went very well. I could not be happier with the office staff, the doctor, and the surgery center crew. He is kind and really listened to any concerns I had. Thank you Dr. Witpenn for changing my appearance and giving my self esteem a huge boost.
About Dr. Gregory Wittpenn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hosp For Sick Children
- Wilford Hall MC
- USAF MC
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wittpenn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittpenn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittpenn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittpenn.
