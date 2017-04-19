Dr. Gregory Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Woo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
Caromont Heart and Vascular2555 Court Dr Ste 200, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-3278
Caromont Heart1212 Spruce St Ste 205, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 829-9375
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
You are amazing.. Thank you
About Dr. Gregory Woo, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1104831858
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- Southern Methodist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woo has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.