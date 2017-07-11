Overview of Dr. Gregory Young, MD

Dr. Gregory Young, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Young works at Lakeside Allergy and ENT in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.