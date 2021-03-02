Overview of Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO

Dr. Gregory Zeiders, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Guymon, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Northwest Surgical Hospital and Onecore Health.



Dr. Zeiders works at Ulysses Family Physicians in Guymon, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.