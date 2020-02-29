Dr. Gregory Zenni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zenni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Zenni, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Womens Plastic Surgery Rejuvination Centere Inc.4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 215, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 421-3494
Pain Management Specialist - Mma3050 Mack Rd Ste 310, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 421-3494
Mhp General & Vascular Surgery3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 2010, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 421-3494
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Incredible surgeon and doctor with pleasant bedside manner. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Gregory Zenni, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
