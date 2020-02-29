Overview of Dr. Gregory Zenni, MD

Dr. Gregory Zenni, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Zenni works at Cardiovascular &Thoracic Surgns in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.