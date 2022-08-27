Dr. Ziolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Ziolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Ziolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Dr. Ziolo works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Ridge Family Dental Lakeside LLC174 Edison Rd, Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849 Directions (973) 898-1220
-
2
Cardiac Health Center At 95 Madison Avenue95 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 898-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziolo?
Dr Ziolo has been taking care of my dad for few years. Hand down the best , most caring and attentive physician I have ever met. He is very knowledgeable but most of all truly cares about his patients. Thank you for all you do for your patients.
About Dr. Gregory Ziolo, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1972503001
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziolo works at
Dr. Ziolo has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ziolo speaks Polish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziolo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.