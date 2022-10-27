Dr. Mallo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregorycharles Mallo, MD
Dr. Gregorycharles Mallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Orthopedic Associates of Long Island Llp6 Technology Dr Ste 100, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 828-7220Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Long Island Bone & Joint LLP788 Harrison Ave Bldg 788, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Orlin & Cohen222 E Main St Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
I have been seeing Dr. Mallo since changing original care providers after a slip and fall accident. He and his staff are wonderful. It was a little difficult in the beginning due to software changed, and while you could see the front desk was sometimes frustrated, they remained helpful and kind with patients. Dr. Mallo and his P.A. Dan are both very easy-going and ready to spend time and answer any questions you have. His scheduler is also wonderful, as due to a complicated conflict day, she was able to re-arrange my appointment not once, but twice for pre-surgical consultation. Orlin/Cohen in Bohemia has been wonderful to deal with, and I highly recommend this group to anyone looking for orthopedic care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245412295
- Harvard Medical School
- Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Mallo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mallo has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallo, there are benefits to both methods.