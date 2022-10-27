Overview of Dr. Gregorycharles Mallo, MD

Dr. Gregorycharles Mallo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Mallo works at Orthopedic Associates of LI in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Bohemia, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.