Overview of Dr. Gregory Solis, MD

Dr. Gregory Solis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Solis works at JACKSONVILLE ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bunion Surgery and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.