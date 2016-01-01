Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greta Clarke, MD
Overview
Dr. Greta Clarke, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Locations
Clarke Greta F MD Office2500 Milvia St Ste 124, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 843-2384
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Greta Clarke, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1912059494
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
