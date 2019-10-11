Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Taitelbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Taitelbaum for several years. She has always been amazing- very knowledgeable, trusting, and professional. I am very surprised by other reviews of poor bedside manner, because my experiences have always been very positive! I would recommend her to my friends and family!!
About Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649246273
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taitelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taitelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taitelbaum has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taitelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taitelbaum speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taitelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.