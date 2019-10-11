See All Gastroenterologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD

Gastroenterology
2.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Taitelbaum works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Framingham
    475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 620-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marlborough Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649246273
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taitelbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taitelbaum works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Taitelbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Taitelbaum has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taitelbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Taitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taitelbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

