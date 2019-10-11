Overview

Dr. Greta Taitelbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Taitelbaum works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.