Dr. Warta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greta Warta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greta Warta, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Sapulpa.
Dr. Warta works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants800 W Boise Cir Ste 380, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-9280
St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 994-8000
Amg St John Sapulpa1021 E Bryan Ave, Sapulpa, OK 74066 Directions (918) 994-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Sapulpa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Seeing a caring doctor for patient
About Dr. Greta Warta, DO
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Warta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warta works at
Dr. Warta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Warta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.