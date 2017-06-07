Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahrendt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD
Overview of Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD
Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO.

Dr. Ahrendt's Office Locations
UCHealth at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus13001 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-6031Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
CU Cancer Care at Highlands Ranch1500 Park Central Dr Ste 101, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-1092Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, extremely well skilled, and compassionate.
About Dr. Gretchen Ahrendt, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1396802500
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- General Surgery

