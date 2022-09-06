Dr. Gretchen Byrkit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrkit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Byrkit, MD
Overview of Dr. Gretchen Byrkit, MD
Dr. Gretchen Byrkit, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Byrkit works at
Dr. Byrkit's Office Locations
Midwest Center for Plastic Surgery1 Memorial Dr Ste 216, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 875-5574
Decatur Memorial Hospital2300 N Edward St, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Byrkit is very professional, but she is also very caring. She is busy, but she always takes the time to answer questions and to get to know her patients. She delivered 2 of my babies, and I trust her completely with all of my women's healthcare needs.
About Dr. Gretchen Byrkit, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104800044
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrkit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrkit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrkit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrkit works at
Dr. Byrkit has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrkit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrkit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrkit.
