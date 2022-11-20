See All Neurologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD

Neurology
4.3 (183)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD

Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.

Dr. Campbell works at KCA Neurology, Franklin, TN in Franklin, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kca Pllc
    4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 609, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 550-1800
  2. 2
    Clarksville Office
    2292 Dalton Dr Ste E, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 550-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Tension Headache
Difficulty With Walking
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Tension Headache
Difficulty With Walking

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Nov 20, 2022
    Although the place was a little hard to find, it is a hidden gem of a doctor's office. I was a little anxious about seeing a new doctor. Dr. Campbell was very welcoming and professional. She was interested in what had been happening in the past and my present symptoms leading to a thorough examination. She talked to me about possibilities and asked many questions to rule out or confirm. I did not feel rushed nor did I have to wait to be seen long. A procedure was done the next day, Tiffany her assistant was friendly and reassured me several times. Dr. Campbell calmed me when I thought I couldn't do the second part. She was very clear about what was happening and why it was necessary. Medicine was prescribed to alleviate one symptom and I feel so much better. I am having further testing but I feel confident with her, there will be a resolution to my issue.
    Christen — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Gretchen Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225125354
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

