Overview of Dr. Gretchen Crittenden, MD

Dr. Gretchen Crittenden, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Crittenden works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.