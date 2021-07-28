Dr. Gretchen Gainor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Gainor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gretchen Gainor, MD
Dr. Gretchen Gainor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Stanford Univ Hosp, Pediatrics
Dr. Gainor works at
Dr. Gainor's Office Locations
-
1
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-5818
-
2
La Jolla - Girard Ave Office7300 Girard Ave Ste 106, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-4351
-
3
Children's Clinic La Jolla5726 La Jolla Blvd Ste 107, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gainor?
My son has seen Dr. Gainor since he was a few days old, he'll now be 11 soon. She is the absolute best. I couldn't imagine my son going to anyone else but her.
About Dr. Gretchen Gainor, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1174504757
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Univ Hosp, Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gainor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gainor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gainor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gainor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gainor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gainor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gainor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gainor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.