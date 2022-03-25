Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gretchen Grant, MD
Overview
Dr. Gretchen Grant, MD is a Dermatologist in Clifton Park, NY.
Dr. Grant works at
Locations
Center for Hearing989 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-3391
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the care I received from Dr. Grant. As a new patient was able to get in quickly. She is friendly and knowledgable. Only downside is waiting room time. Can be an hour.
About Dr. Gretchen Grant, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.