Dr. Gretchen Levey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Levey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gretchen Levey, MD
Dr. Gretchen Levey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Levey works at
Dr. Levey's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic Womens Health O'fallon300 Winding Woods Dr Ste 200, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 240-0130
-
2
Mercy Clinic Womens Health15945 Clayton Rd Ste 305, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 240-0130
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levey?
Knowledgeable in all aspects of women’s healthcare. Listens to the patient to ensure quality care. Great bedside manner!
About Dr. Gretchen Levey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518167261
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levey works at
Dr. Levey has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Ovarian Cysts and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.