Overview of Dr. Gretchen Makai, MD

Dr. Gretchen Makai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Makai works at OB/GYN Faculty Practice in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.