Dr. Gretchen Meyer, MD
Dr. Gretchen Meyer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MUSC and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Trident Medical Center.
Tidelands Health Oncology at Georgetown2405 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 545-7274
Tidelands Health Oncology at Murrells Inlet4181 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-3600
Mount Pleasant900 Bowman Rd Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 881-5844
Lowcountry Hematology & Oncology2048 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 763-5104
North Charleston Office8950 University Blvd Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-3555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tidelands Health Oncology1220 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 652-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Trident Medical Center
Dr. Meyer is very professional and knowledgeable yet has a great bedside manner and wonderful personality. I highly recommend her.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- MUSC
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
