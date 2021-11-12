Overview

Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Vanderbeek works at Providence Med Grp Northeast in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.