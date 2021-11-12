Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderbeek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gretchen Vanderbeek, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Providence Medical Group Infectious Disease Consultants East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 540, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 215-6600
Portland10215 Sw Hall Blvd, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 245-2415Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been seeing Dr. Vanderbilt for a couple years. She detected and treated precancerous cells on my lip and cancer on my arm. She referred me to a surgical oncologist who fit me onto her schedule to cut out the deep cancer that Dr Vanderbeek couldnt get to. She saved my life and I will be grateful to her forever. She is compassionate and has a great personality.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023279064
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Reed College
Dr. Vanderbeek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderbeek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderbeek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderbeek has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderbeek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
364 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderbeek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderbeek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderbeek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderbeek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.