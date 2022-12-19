Dr. Gretel Terrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretel Terrero, MD
Overview of Dr. Gretel Terrero, MD
Dr. Gretel Terrero, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Terrero works at
Dr. Terrero's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Ratings & Reviews
Finding Dr. Terrero was like finding shelter during a terrible storm. She was kind, compassionate, and extremely knowledgeable when treating my wife. Because she’s a Harvard-trained doctor she’s up-to-date on the latest treatments and research. And most importantly, she took a lot of time to answer all our questions and follow-up when we called. Her staff were very welcoming and very supportive. You can’t go wrong by choosing her as your oncologist.
About Dr. Gretel Terrero, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1134509920
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System/University of Miami
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
