Dr. Grethel Ruiz, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (6)
Overview

Dr. Grethel Ruiz, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Ruiz works at Physicians At Sugar Creek in Sugar Land, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physicians At Sugar Creek An Affiliate of Memorial Hermann
    14023 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 (281) 325-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 31, 2021
    Dr. Ruiz listens carefully. She talks through her assessment and recommendations. I am impressed that her specialty is geriatric medicine. I find her compassionate, decisive, and kind.
    Catherine — May 31, 2021
    About Dr. Grethel Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer
    NPI Number
    • 1477756229
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Brackenridge Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz works at Physicians At Sugar Creek in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ruiz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

