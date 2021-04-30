Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD
Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Fridman's Office Locations
New Tampa Eye Institute27356 Cashford Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 994-7000
Fletcher Ave Office4444 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 994-7000
Hometown Specs Emporium Inc.13940 7th St, Dade City, FL 33525 Directions (813) 994-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I most recently had two cataract surgeries performed by Dr. Fridman. The entire experience was stellar and I would recommend her to anyone in need of cataract surgery. The office staff are excellent as well.
About Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1699964726
Education & Certifications
- USF/Tampa Gen Hosp
- Staten Island University Hosp
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fridman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridman has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fridman speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.
Dr. Fridman accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.