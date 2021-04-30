Overview of Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD

Dr. Gretta Fridman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Fridman works at New Tampa Eye Institute in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Dade City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotony of Eye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.