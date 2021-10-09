See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (11)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD

Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.

Dr. Van Dyk works at Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group in Los Alamitos, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Dyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group
    3851 Katella Ave Ste 150, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 314-1400
  2. 2
    Southern California Eye Physicians and Surgeons
    3771 Katella Ave Ste 209, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 314-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Alamitos Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Grietje Van Dyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003126830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Dyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Dyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Dyk works at Los Alamitos Orthopaedic Medical and Surgical Group in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Van Dyk’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

