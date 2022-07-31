See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Griffin Baum, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Griffin Baum, MD

Dr. Griffin Baum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Baum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill in New York, NY with other offices in Sleepy Hollow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-3900
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Medical Pavilion at Lenox Health Greenwich Village
    200 W 13th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 665-6784
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Phelps
    755 N Broadway Ste 430, Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 269-1930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Griffin Baum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316236045
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffin Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

