Dr. Santarelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin Santarelli, MD
Dr. Griffin Santarelli, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Howard H. Ginsburg MD PC222 W Thomas Rd Ste 307, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-8811
St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-8811MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants PC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 204, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 264-4834
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Santarelli not only saved my life, but also gave me back my desire to live. His care and expertise are beyond exceptional. He explains everything thoroughly but also in layman's terms so you can understand. And then his great personality makes you almost enjoy whatever news he is delivering because he just makes you feel so at ease. He does not dismiss what is serious but he also does not let you dwell on this but keep the faith that everything is going to work out ok. Totally believable because he speaks the truth and at least my experience the outcomes have far exceeded any expectations set.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093158735
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
