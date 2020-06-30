Dr. Griffith Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Griffith Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Griffith Steiner, MD
Dr. Griffith Steiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Nevada and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Associates542 W 2nd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501 Directions (888) 521-7102Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steiner performed cataract surgery on my eyes about ten years ago. The operation was 100% successful. If I need any medical attention for my eyes, I will only go to Dr Steiner.
About Dr. Griffith Steiner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700879269
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmic &amp; Orbital Assoc
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University of Nevada
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steiner works at
Dr. Steiner has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.