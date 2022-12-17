Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arutyunyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD
Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Arutyunyan's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics - Manhattan (Madison Avenue)645 Madison Ave # 6, New York, NY 10022 Directions (800) 767-9532
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in extreme pain from a herniated disc and in dire need of a good spine specialist. I was able to quickly get an appointment as a new patient with Dr. Arutyuyan (Dr. A), who came highly recommended by a co-worker. He was very personable, professional, and caring. He listened to my concerns and explained the pros & cons of the treatment options well. We agreed on my care plan that same day, which in itself was a huge relief. Fast forward to my successful spine surgery, after which I am able to sit up, stand, and walk again w/o pain on the same day! Thank you, Dr. A!
About Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1336437052
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arutyunyan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arutyunyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arutyunyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arutyunyan has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arutyunyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arutyunyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arutyunyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arutyunyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arutyunyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.