Overview of Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD

Dr. Grigoriy Arutyunyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Arutyunyan works at Rothman Orthopaedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.