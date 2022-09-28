Overview

Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Gurvits works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.