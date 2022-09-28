Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurvits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grigoriy Gurvits, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3095Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3095Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Svetlana Makarova I express my deep gratitude to Dr.Grigoriy E. Gurvits - an excellent specialist who loves his work. Dr. Gurvits is a wonderful person, a sympathetic doctor! Thanks also to all the medical staff!
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gurvits has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gurvits accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurvits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurvits has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurvits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurvits. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurvits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurvits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurvits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.