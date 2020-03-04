See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD

Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Mashkevich works at New York Retina Consultants in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Mashkevich's Office Locations

    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 (212) 677-2000

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Carotid Ultrasound
Thyroid Scan
Wound Repair
Carotid Ultrasound
Thyroid Scan

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 04, 2020
    I had a great experience as a patient of Dr. Mashkevich. He was very attentive and understanding with all my concerns before we proceeded with the scheduled procedure. The office environment was pleasant and the staff was very friendly and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Mashkevich to my friends and family.
    Nataliya K. Brooklyn, NY — Mar 04, 2020
    About Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1346398690
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Med Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grigoriy Mashkevich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mashkevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mashkevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mashkevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mashkevich works at New York Retina Consultants in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mashkevich’s profile.

    Dr. Mashkevich has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mashkevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mashkevich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mashkevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mashkevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mashkevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

