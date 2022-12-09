Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizelshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College
Dr. Kizelshteyn works at
Locations
Access Care Physicians of Nywestchester15 N Broadway Ste H, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 289-1507
Pain Medicine and Wellness Center220 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 289-1507
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He understood the problem. He solved it temporarily until he could solve it permanently at a later date. Perfect.
About Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Russian
- 1184667461
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Westchester Med Center
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Kizelshteyn speaks Russian.
