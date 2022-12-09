See All Anesthesiologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD

Anesthesiology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College

Dr. Kizelshteyn works at AABP Integrative Pain Care in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Access Care Physicians of Nywestchester
    15 N Broadway Ste H, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 289-1507
  2. 2
    Pain Medicine and Wellness Center
    220 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 289-1507

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Fredric M Weiss DDS — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1184667461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College
    Residency
    • Westchester Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grigory Kizelshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kizelshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kizelshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kizelshteyn works at AABP Integrative Pain Care in White Plains, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kizelshteyn’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kizelshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kizelshteyn.

