Dr. Griselle Figueredo-Cardenas, MD
Overview
Dr. Griselle Figueredo-Cardenas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti.
Locations
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC3617 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (844) 665-4827
Absolute Family Health2840 Summer Oaks Dr Ste 101, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 791-4101
Healthy Life6605 Stage Rd Ste 2, Bartlett, TN 38134 Directions (901) 385-6988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figuredo is very sincere and very invested in her patients. She will not rush you and takes the time to listen to you and try to figure out what is going on and needs to be done. She does not push you into a decision, but presents facts and recommendations and gives you time to decide what you think is best. I really like her.
About Dr. Griselle Figueredo-Cardenas, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851340947
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figueredo-Cardenas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.