Overview of Dr. Alexandra Atkinson, APRN

Dr. Alexandra Atkinson, APRN is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Atkinson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Astigmatism and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.