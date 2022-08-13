Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD
Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna|Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Obara works at
Dr. Obara's Office Locations
-
1
Grzegorz S. Obara, M.D.3730 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 970-6285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obara?
I have been seeing Dr Obara for almost 8 years and he always takes the time to answer my questions and provides me with whatever I medically need. I feel fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Grzegorz Obara, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1396754727
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Akademia Medyczna|Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obara works at
Dr. Obara has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Obara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.