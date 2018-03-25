See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Northwest Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Herrera-Garcia works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Women's Services - East Valley
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera-Garcia?

    Mar 25, 2018
    We couldn't ask for a better doctor. Calming and reassuring throughout the pregnancy. Professional and expeditious in the OR. We're so pleased that Dr. Garcia delivered our twins at 29 weeks.
    — Mar 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herrera-Garcia to family and friends

    Dr. Herrera-Garcia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Herrera-Garcia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO.

    About Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497073704
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sinai Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tucson Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Northwest Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Northwest Medical Center
    • Tucson Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrera-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera-Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera-Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera-Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.