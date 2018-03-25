Overview

Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Northwest Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera-Garcia works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.