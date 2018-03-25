Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera-Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Northwest Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions
Women's Services - East Valley1727 W Frye Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
We couldn't ask for a better doctor. Calming and reassuring throughout the pregnancy. Professional and expeditious in the OR. We're so pleased that Dr. Garcia delivered our twins at 29 weeks.
About Dr. Guadalupe Herrera-Garcia, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1497073704
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Sinai Hosp
- Tucson Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Northwest Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Northwest Medical Center
- Tucson Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrera-Garcia works at
