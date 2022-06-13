Overview of Dr. Guadalupe Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Guadalupe Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.