Dr. Pedrano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guadalupe Pedrano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Guadalupe Pedrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation.
Dr. Pedrano works at
Locations
Santa Maria Family Medical Clinic2209 N San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90065 Directions (323) 226-0511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pedrano is compassionate, caring and patient. She really listens and tries to get to know you and what's important to you - if you don't tell her she is not afraid to ask the hard questions. She literally takes care of you and wants you to feel well and cared for. She remembers things that you share with her and you feel confident that she is listening to you. As a female who is also a three times a minority, I feel that she was the perfect match for me and my needs. She understood my concerns and worked with me. She recognizes mental health issues, nutrition and emotional supports as ways to improve your health - not just prescriptions. I miss her dearly now that I have moved out of state. She is a gem!
About Dr. Guadalupe Pedrano, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
