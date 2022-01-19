See All Hematologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD

Hematology
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD

Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Med Univ and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Qu works at MAYO CLINIC ROCHESTER in Rochester, MN with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Qu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 284-2511
  2. 2
    Jackson Oncology Associates
    2969 Curran Dr N Ste 200, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-2485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Rankin
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 19, 2022
    Dr. Qu is my doctor for 15 years for my blood cancer. His treatments helped me through quite a few relapse. I trust him dearly and prey for God continue to work through him to keep me healthy.
    — Jan 19, 2022
    About Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1790780716
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • U Miss MC
    Medical Education
    • Beijing Med Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guangzhi Qu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Qu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qu has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Qu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

