Overview

Dr. Guari Mascaro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Mascaro works at Guari Mascaro MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.