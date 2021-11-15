Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD
Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Glastonbury Pediatrics PLLC131 New London Tpke Ste 322, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 781-8181Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Connecticut Children's - Hartford
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Incredible pediatrician! Super caring and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Gubbanna Kumar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1598729931
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hospitals
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.