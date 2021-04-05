Dr. Guha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karthik Guha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karthik Guha, MD
Dr. Karthik Guha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Guha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Guha's Office Locations
-
1
Institute of Neurology200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guha?
I have see Dr. Venkatraman for a number of years. He is a very good doctor and will send you to a specialist for more tests if he thinks that is appropriate. I know know and understand why that I have certain problems only periodically. I see him occasionally just for follow-up if I think I need to or if I have another episode that I am uncomfortable with. He is through and a thoughtful doctor.
About Dr. Karthik Guha, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1356517593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guha works at
Dr. Guha has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Guha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.