Dr. Barmaimon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD
Overview of Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD
Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Barmaimon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barmaimon's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pulmonology20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 890-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barmaimon?
I can’t really explain it, but I entered his office very discouraged about my life and I left his office feeling so overcome with joy and encouragement that I just wanted to start dancing (I can barely walk well). Dr Guido knew about my situation and was very thorough. He went over and beyond to give me extra time when his next patient didn’t show up. I haven’t been ready to change my life until now. He is compassionate, listens well, and very empathetic. He is like a therapist/critical care/pulmonary MD. He is knowledgeable about the interconnectiveness of mind and body, helping me to be empowered to change my life instead of letting my illness take over. I just can’t say enough about Dr Guido. His patients are very blessed to have him!
About Dr. Guido Barmaimon, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952748782
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barmaimon accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barmaimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barmaimon works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barmaimon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barmaimon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barmaimon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barmaimon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.