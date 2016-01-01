Overview of Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM

Dr. Guido Laporta Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dunmore, PA.



Dr. Laporta Jr works at Laporta & Associates in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Vestal, NY and Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.