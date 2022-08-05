Dr. Guido Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guido Leon, MD
Dr. Guido Leon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Southwest Cardiovascular Center Inc.1255 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After several appointments and tests, I am so grateful to have accidentally discovered Dr. Leon after having been referred to another doctor in the office. First, I found the office environment/staff to be friendly, accommodating, and professional. As with other reviewers, my only comment is that wait times are often considerable, but not to the point of being egregious. Finding excellent providers in Las Cruces can be a formidable task given the acknowledged lack of providers. As for the medical aspects of my visits, I found Dr. Leon to be comprehensive, understandable, and communicative. He is certainly not one to recommend procedures when the need for these is not present. One aspect of my care that really impressed me was the way in which he dictated, in my presence, immediate and succinct letters to my Primary Care regarding the results of my tests. Hearing his findings in that fashion just reinforced my understanding of them. As I said, a truly great experience.
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
