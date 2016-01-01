See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD

Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Zokaeem works at JANICE L.HULL, M.D., INC in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Zokaeem's Office Locations

    George S. Weinberger M.d. Cm Medical Corp.
    10309 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis Screening
Uterine Fibroids
Osteoporosis Screening
Uterine Fibroids

Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Guilda Zokaeem, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053526780
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zokaeem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zokaeem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zokaeem works at JANICE L.HULL, M.D., INC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zokaeem’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zokaeem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zokaeem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zokaeem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zokaeem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

