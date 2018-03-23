Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cantuaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD
Overview of Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD
Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Cantuaria works at
Dr. Cantuaria's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 300-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cantuaria?
Dr Cantuaria is one of the best surgeons around. He corrected an error from a previous surgery that I had a long time ago. The surgery he performed on me was intensive but he did a great job!! I will be forever thankful to him for giving me my quality of life back! He has a great bedside manner & cares greatly about his patients. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD
- Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871530634
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cantuaria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cantuaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantuaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cantuaria works at
Dr. Cantuaria has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantuaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantuaria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantuaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantuaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantuaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.