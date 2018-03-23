Overview of Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD

Dr. Guilherme Cantuaria, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. Cantuaria works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cancer, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.